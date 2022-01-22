Ralf Rangnick says he’s ‘not quite’ happy after exciting victory against West Ham United

Ralf Rangnick is delighted with his Manchester United side’s three points against West Ham this afternoon but admits there is still room for improvement.

In his post-match interview with MUTV, Rangnick was all smiles as he saw his team sneak back into the Premier League’s top four with a last gasp Marcus Rashford winner.

‘Physically [it was] a great performance,’ he said.

‘The way we played defensively after having played only three days ago at Brentford, I was really impressed by the team.

‘We had to take some risk in the last 15 minutes. We played with almost four strikers in a 4-2-4, but we knew that we had to win that game and that’s why we decided to take that risk.

‘From the [start of the] game we didn’t allow them too many chances.

‘It wasn’t easy against them, they’re a very physical team.’

‘I can only remember one good chance [West Ham] had after the corner kick, five minutes from time. But from normal play, from normal build up, I can’t remember any situation.

‘We had I think two or three good ones.’

But the German went on to say that he was not happy with United’s attacking play, which saw the team not register a single shot on target in the first half and only three in total.

‘I’m still not quite happy, the way we play in possession of the ball, so that will have to be the next steps in the next couple of weeks that we also find better solutions in possession of the ball,’ he said.

‘We didnt always find the right solutions in possession of the ball, especially in the final third.’

United’s return to the top four might be a brief one, with both Arsenal and Spurs in action tomorrow and capable of leapfrogging above them if they win.

Club football then takes a two-week break as international football takes centre stage.