Ralf Rangnick: Stat shows important Manchester United improvement

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick may rightfully feel his team has been too harshly criticised following the crucial result vs West Ham.

United’s 1-0 win at home saw them temporarily climb up into fourth place and the statistics make for good reading.

According to Twitter account Utdrobbo, Rangnick’s first 10 games in charge leaves plenty to be happy about:

Ralf Rangnick's first 10 games at #mufc:

• 6W 3D 1L

• 14 goals scored

• 7 goals conceded His 2.13 points per game in the Premier League rank third & only Manchester City have won more points since his appointment. pic.twitter.com/Nco9QMYwrL — ً (@utdrobbo) January 22, 2022

Rangnick has overseen six wins, three draws, and one loss in 10 games which is rather respectable given all he and the team have gone through.

The former RB Leipzig man has had to deal with a broken dressing room, a Covid crisis, and a lack of real time on the training ground.

Luckily he’s still managed to scrape through results and even though it hasn’t been pretty, it’s been effective.

14 goals scored and seven conceded shows an improvement on what has normally been a shaky defence.

2.13 points per game is a pretty good return as well and only looks a little low because of Manchester City and Liverpool’s high standards in the league over the past few seasons.

Rangnick appears to be growing into his role and his feet seem to finally be under the desk, as he understands his surroundings more and more.

He’s already shown an improvement in reacting to situations as his substitutes and tweaks have won him the past two games.

Fans were also impressed with the level of control vs West Ham and if he can continue to get his players to recreate that then fans may want him to stay on board on a more permanent basis.