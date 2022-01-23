Man United players unhappy with Ralf Rangnick’s video homework, report claims

Not everyone is keen to keep the feelgood factor running through Manchester United after the side’s emotional last-gasp victory against West Ham yesterday.

Germany’s biggest-selling sports newspaper, Sport Bild, seems determined to highlight problems within the camp and has published its second controversial exposé of the week.

On Thursday, the outlet claimed that ‘Stars who play little but have a lot of influence in the dressing room are mobilizing against [manager Ralf] Rangnick.

‘The mood killers include Paul Pogba (28), Edinson Cavani (34) and Anthony Martial (26), who has now publicly accused Rangnick of lying because the coach said Martial would not want to play. Rangnick is pushing for a sale for all of them.’

Explosive stuff. But Sport Bild was not finished and yesterday published another article, this time claiming that the players are unhappy with Rangnick because of the videos he gives them to watch.

The team allegedly feel that doing this ‘homework’ takes up too much of their private time.

‘Rangnick and his coaching staff adapt video material to each individual player and also use clips to give them advice and tips on what they can do better,’ Sport Bild says.

‘The goal: Get the best out of the team and save the Red Devils’ season by finishing in the top four.

‘The problem: The additional workload apparently causes displeasure among some of the stars. The analyses, which can sometimes take two hours, makes them feel their free time is restricted.

‘Rangnick had previously upset some of his protégés because he had postponed training from morning to afternoon.

‘And now there’s homework to do.’

The jubilant scenes at the end of yesterday’s game did not speak to a side that lacks harmony and hates its manager.

The best video you'll see in a long time 😍 via @ManUtdpic.twitter.com/Hsh9dkVcYs — utdreport (@utdreport) January 22, 2022

The player who Rangnick has publicly clashed with, Anthony Martial, could be seen hugging the boss after the game.

Sport Bild’s accusations therefore seems little more than mischief-making at this time.