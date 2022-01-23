Match report: Manchester United Women 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur Women



Manchester United Women have beaten Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 in the Women’s Super League.

The two teams are battling it out for a third place spot to secure Champions League football next season.

The first shot on target for United came in the second minute, with Kirsty Smith getting a shot away at the edge of the box, but it was comfortable for the Spurs keeper.

United were pressing well, no signs of fatigue from their midweek outing to London.

The Reds had a few more chances within the opening twenty minutes, with Leah Galton creating chances down the left.

Then Spurs had a good spell of possession as they won a number of questionable free kicks.

United managed to counter attack with some lovely link up play between Zelem, Toone and Galton, but the resulting shot from Hayley Ladd flew over the bar.

A cleverly worked, training ground free kick almost saw a breakthrough for United as they played round the wall and Toone’s shot took a deflection on the way through.

It was moments later that the Reds scored the opening goal from the resulting corner. Vilde Boe Risa, waiting near the back post, found an opening.

United didn’t hang around as five minutes later a cross came in from the right and Hayley Ladd rose to meet it. A brilliant header made the back of the net bulge!

The Reds didn’t let up in the second half and opened with a chance for Leah Galton from a few yards out but somehow it flew over the bar. It would have been ruled offside anyway.

Marc Skinner made subs at exactly the right time and Martha Thomas made an instant impact. A minute after coming on she charged forward and unselfishly passed it across the box to Leah Galton who took time to control it before poking it home.

United were relentless in and out of possession.

Spurs did manage to break, but Mary Earps, who had had a quiet game up to that point, made a good save low to her left.

Jackie Groenen, still looking for her first goal for the Reds, was pressing well but when the ball fell to her feet in the box she chose to pass to Toone instead of shooting as the crowd asked. Unfortunately, Toone was crowded out and the attack fizzled out. It was good to see the Netherlands international back on the pitch though and playing so well after spending a lengthy time on the sidelines through injury.

The final whistle blew. What a performance from the Reds. The result took them up to second in the WSL table, if only briefly.

Team: Earps, Batlle, Mannion, Thorisdottir, Smith (Blundell 61), Boe Risa (Groenen 64), Zelem, Ladd, Galton (Fuso 81), Russo (Thomas 61), Toone