Anthony Martial: Fabrizio Romano confirms Sevilla talks

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Anthony Martial‘s future at Manchester United as rumours continue to grow.

Th talented Frenchman has been linked with moves away to either Juventus or Sevilla but nothing has materialised.

Romano confirmed negotiations were still continuing despite the issues, in regards to the financial matters of the deal.

Martial and Sevilla want a deal to happen but it hasn’t advanced into an official agreement yet.

Fans can breathe easy that no Premier League club’s bids, such as Tottenham Hotspur or Newcastle, will be considered.

Talks ongoing between Sevilla and Manchester United for Anthony Martial. French striker still wants to leave – Sevilla are discussing salary coverage with United 🔴 #Sevilla Nothing fully agreed yet but Martial wants Sevilla. No way for Spurs Newcastle or any PL loan move. #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2022

The Peoples Person previously covered how Juventus and Sevilla can’t cover the fees United are asking for and that a significant discount is needed for a deal to materialise.

It’s unlikely Ralf Rangnick will accept a discounted offer but one can assume so long as the wages are paid in full then a transfer could happen.

However, many clubs are reluctant to match Martial’s high salary, which tends to be a common occurrence at United.

The Red Devils pay their players rather high wages and it’s been known they’re desperate to create a balanced wage structure.

Rangnick has praised Martial in the past but also insisted he won’t keep any players who don’t want to be around.

However, he also warned that the deal must be in the best interest of all parties and not just the player.