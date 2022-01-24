Denis Zakaria: Fabrizio Romano reveals Manchester United’s intentions

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on rumoured Manchester United target and Borussia Monchengladbach star Denis Zakaria.

The talented midfielder is seen as an easy purchase in a position Ralf Rangnick desperately needs to invest in but it seems a transfer isn’t expected to happen.

Romano claimed German clubs Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund are the main ones chasing his signature and that a Premier League move was unlikely.

This is because Liverpool aren’t keen on signing him this month and United only held talks with the player’s agents without submitting a bid.

Romano also stated Juventus want Zakaria but that Monchengladbach’s asking price is €7m, despite his contract being up in the summer.

Denis Zakaria. FC Bayern and B. Dortmund are pushing. Man United had talks with agents but have not submitted any proposal, Liverpool won’t sign him in January. Premier League move seems unlikely. 🔴 #LFC #MUFC Juventus want him but Borussia ask for €7m to sell Zakaria in Jan. pic.twitter.com/4D9bPsSRL0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 24, 2022

The Peoples Person previously covered how Monchengladbach’s sporting director Max Erbel didn’t want to rule out Zakaria leaving this month if the right fee came in.

The Swiss is seen as a good purchase by some United fans who feel his small transfer fee makes approaching him a ‘no-brainer’.

The Red Devils can approach Zakaria to sign him for free soon but some supporters feel waiting in the summer could prove costly.

After all, Manchester United’s need for improvement in their midfield is obvious and if they hope to secure Champions League football next season then they’ll need all the tools possible to help make that happen.

It’s understood United are incredibly hesitant to sign anyone now as they haven’t hired their permanent manager yet, with Ralf Rangnick only holding onto the role now as interim manager.

Fans were briefed from the start of the window that the club will only consider making a signing if any summer targets suddenly become available now.