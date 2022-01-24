D’Mani Mellor could head back out on loan after unsuccessful Salford City move



Manchester United could be sending young striker D’Mani Mellor on loan again after the termination of his previous short term move this month.

The forward spent the beginning of this season on loan at Salford City, who play in League Two.

The deal was originally meant to last for the entire campaign but after making only four appearances in all competitions, Man United decided to bring him back early.

United fans might remember his sole appearance for the first team in the 19/20 campaign where he featured in the youthful squad vs. Astana in the Europa League.

However, according to The Manchester Evening News, the club are hoping to send him out on loan again before January 31st.

Since returning to the club a couple of days ago, he has played for United’s U23’s, netting twice against Brighton.

The MEN continues by saying many clubs in the English league are interested in landing the young forward on loan for the rest of the season.

Mellor was originally meant to go out on loan at some point last season but had an injury-hit campaign which meant he spent his time with the academy side.

His loan move to Salford City was his first in professional football but it wasn’t a successful move in the end.

He has a contract with the club that lasts until the end of the next campaign and turns 22 this September.

United fans will be hoping Mellor’s next loan move away from the club will be a bit more successful than the short trip to Salford.

The academy has had a productive January transfer window so far after Teden Mengi‘s move to Birmingham City.

