Fabrizio Romano says Newcastle United will bid for Jesse Lingard in coming hours

Newcastle United will make a new bid for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard today, according to the world’s leading transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano.

Lingard has struggled to break into the United side under either former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or current boss Ralf Rangnick and has been widely tipped to leave in the winter window.

The Magpies’ new owners are desperate to strengthen this month in a bid to stay in the Premier League and the 29-year-old is one of their top priorities.

‘Newcastle will push again on Jesse Lingard deal in the next hours,’ Romano tweeted this morning.

‘Magpies board working hard to sign Jesse at least until the end of the season, then he’ll become a free agent.

‘Negotiations ongoing with both Manchester United and Lingard representatives.’

It would suit United for a permanent transfer to be negotiated so that they can recoup a fee rather than lose the player for nothing.

However, because of Newcastle’s precarious position at the foot of the table, it is unlikely that the player would agree to a permanent switch that could condemn him to Championship football next season.

The most likely scenario would therefore be a high loan fee, with the Magpies covering most or all of Lingard’s £75,000 per week wages.

Another spoke in the works for the deal to take place is West Ham’s ongoing interest in the player.

The Irons wanted to sign him in the summer after a brilliant loan spell last term, but they could not afford United’s asking price, reported to be some £25-£30 million.

Lingard may prefer to move back to finish what he started in London, although they are unlikely to be willing to pay the elevated loan fee that Newcastle’s owners are likely to sanction.