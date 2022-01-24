Manchester United fringe players could leave during the final week of the January transfer window



Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick could allow some of the squad’s fringe players to leave in the final week of the January transfer window.

The German recently revealed that some players within the squad are unhappy with the game time they’re getting, with the manager explaining the number of wide players is one of the issues.

This season in the Premier League, teams are allowed to name nine substitutes on the bench and this could be a reason why so many players were kept in the squad during the Covid-19 situation.

Only three can be substituted onto the pitch per game meaning there will be quite a few players who will still miss out.

ESPN claims inside knowledge of five players who want to leave either on loan or a permanent deal this month.

“Sources have told ESPN that Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Donny van de Beek, Eric Bailly and Dean Henderson are among the players interested in moving in a bid to find more regular first team football,” the outlet claims.

The list is very much in keeping with previous reports about a number of players who want a move away from the club after struggling to find minutes on the pitch since the interim manager’s arrival.

Martial has been linked with a number of clubs including Juventus and Sevilla.

As reported here this morning, Newcastle United are keen to snap up Lingard.

Van de Beek has also attracted the attention of a number of clubs, including Borussia Dortmund.

Bailly, currently on international duty with the Ivory Coast, has been linked with AC Milan.

And Backup keeper Henderson has also been reported to be very unhappy with his current situation after only starting twice this season.

Rangnick spoke to the club media about the current situation where he confirmed he knows which players want an exit away from Old Trafford.

“I don’t know [what’s going to happen], I know which players would want to leave,” said Rangnick.”

“I know that there are some negotiations with clubs but I am not involved in that. I will probably be posted and made aware if something is happening.

“We will all have to wait and see what happens.”

Rangnick will not want to lose too many of the current squad as United are set to battle with the likes of Tottenham, Arsenal, West Ham, Chelsea and Wolves for a position in the top four.