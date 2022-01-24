Newcastle United make massive loan deal offer for Jesse Lingard

Newcastle United have offered a whopping £10 million to Manchester United to loan Jesse Lingard until the end of the season, a new report claims.

As reported here this morning, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claimed that the Magpies were set to make another move for the academy graduate today and it would seem that he was right.

90min.com’s Graeme Bailey claims that they have lodged the eyewatering bid and that they are also willing to offer Lingard £150,000 per week during the loan, which is double his current wages according to Spotrac.com.

‘Newcastle and Man Utd have been locked in talks for most of January and as yet the two clubs have not come to agreement, but the Magpies have now made an offer that they expect to be accepted,’ Bailey said.

‘A loan would see Newcastle take over Lingard’s contract. However, they would need to more than double his wages and make him the highest paid player at the club to get the deal done.

‘Even if United accept Newcastle’s offer, the decision ultimately remains with Lingard and that is the real issue.

‘Lingard has already shunned interest from the likes of West Ham and Tottenham this month as he was looking to either earn a new deal at United or let his contract run out and see what the best option for him would be.

‘Newcastle are ready to offer Lingard around £150,000-a-week for the rest of the season, plus a huge bonus if he keeps them up and there will be no commitment on his side to stay, although there will be a contract offer for him.

‘Should Newcastle fail to bring in Lingard, we understand that the Magpies have held talks in the last week about possible deals for Tottenham’s Dele Alli and Chelsea’s Ross Barkley.’

If Bailey’s information is correct, it seems almost certain that United will accept the deal as they would be highly unlikely to achieve any more than £10 million even if they managed to secure a permanent transfer.

For Lingard’s part, it is highly unlikely that he would be able to double his wages anywhere else. It also seems increasingly unlikely that the 29-year-old will be offered a new contract at Old Trafford, although there is nothing to stop United from offering him one whilst he is on loan on Tyneside.

This could make the deal a win-win for all parties.