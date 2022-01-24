Ralf Rangnick challenges Marcus Rashford to earn back his first team spot at Manchester United



Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick wants Marcus Rashford to continue his goalscoring form and earn back his first-team spot.

Rashford has been heavily criticised for his poor performances this season, with many even doubting his ability at the highest level.

After coming back from surgery, the Englishman’s form has dipped drastically and he has been nowhere close to the player he once was.

It resulted in him being replaced by Anthony Elanga in the team.

The 19 year old made the most of his opportunity against Aston Villa and has earned consecutive starts against Brentford and West Ham.

Rashford, however, returned to his goalscoring ways, netting twice as a substitute in four days.

Rangnick believes that the 24 year old is the ideal modern-day striker and has the qualities to be a regular starter.

In his post-match press conference following the West Ham game, he stated:

“We have a lot of wingers, we have a lot of outstanding players in that position. Jadon (Sancho) was not available today but we have a lot of players for those two positions (striker and winger) and Marcus is one of them.”

“Right now, yes, he has scored twice in consecutive games when he came from the bench but, of course, his ambition is to play regularly from the start again.”

“It is up to him. If he continually plays on a high level and keeps scoring goals, of course, this is the best way to get back into the team and play from the beginning.”

“We all know what kind of quality he has. He has got almost everything that a modern striker needs. He has got the pace, the skills, he has got the size, the physicality of the striker and in the end, it is all about confidence for strikers.”

The winter break could help Rashford recuperate and make a strong return to what would be the most crucial two months of United’s season.