Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard loans mean Man United will pursue midfield signing in this window

Manchester United’s squad trimming took a big step forward yesterday as Anthony Martial is set to join Sevilla on a six-month loan deal and Jesse Lingard could be close to a similar move to Newcastle United.

Martial’s desire to join the Spanish side was always clear but the issue had been their inability to cover his £250,000 per week wages and pay the loan fee that United had requested.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano tweeted his famous ‘Here we go!’ confirmation late last night that a deal has been struck and that the Frenchman was flying to Nervion to complete the move.

Meanwhile, as reported here yesterday, Newcastle’s mammoth loan offer for Jesse Lingard is being considered by United, although later reports have suggested that the figure is around £5 million rather than the original £10 million quoted.

Nonetheless, the fact that they will double his salary suggests that it is a deal that is very likely to go through.

The good news for United fans about the prospect of both deals being agreed now is that it leaves time for the club to bring in a player using the loan fees and wage savings to finance the move.

According to The Express’s Alex Turk, ‘If United are collecting in excess of £15m for loaning Martial and Lingard this week, a midfielder will likely be targeted before the deadline.

‘The club only plan to enter the market if summer targets become available. Haidara likely too much. BUT keep your eyes on Kamara.’

The Mirror agrees, tweeting ‘The Red Devils are reportedly closing in on the French midfielder.’

Kamara will be a free agent in six months’ time so his club Marseille are in a similar position to United in the case of Lingard in that this window represents their last chance to cash in on their player.

Another possible option in the same situation is Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Denis Zakaria. Romano claims that Borussia are asking for £5.86m for the player. United are said to have spoken to his agents but have not, as yet, submitted an offer.