Anthony Martial: Picture shows happy Manchester United star ahead of Sevilla move

Manchester United star Anthony Martial has touched down in Seville ahead of his expected loan move to Sevilla.

The French international was pictured arriving as he posed for photographers and reporters before moving swiftly, presumably, to the club.

Anthony Martial has arrived in Seville 👀 pic.twitter.com/g2z5PoGzHk — GOAL (@goal) January 25, 2022

🚨🛬 MARTIAL YA ESTÁ EN SEVILLA 🔝 Llega CEDIDO de Manchester United. 📹 @GonzaloTortosa pic.twitter.com/wjfFiY3mg3 — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) January 25, 2022

It’s understood Sevilla won’t pay a loan fee for Martial but the deal broke through thanks to their willingness to cover all his wages.

Even that took a bit of work as it’s said the former AS Monaco man gave up some of his salary in order to make the loan happen.

Martial’s main desire was to leave United in order to secure regular minutes in order to regain his best form which consequently could see him selected for France in their World Cup bid later this year.

The versatile attacker has, perhaps, too much competition for his position, regardless of whether it’s on the wing or as a striker.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood, and Marcus Rashford can all play as strikers and Ralf Rangnick’s new 4-3-3 formation sees the need for just one forward.

On the left-wing, Martial faces competition from Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Jesse Lingard, and now Anthony Elanga as well.

There have been accusations in the past that he does not enjoy competition, having previously wilted on separate occasions following the arrivals of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, then Romelu Lukaku, and lastly Cavani.

Nonetheless, United fans recognise Martial’s talent and are generally wishing he rediscovers his best in Spain.