Diogo Dalot: Manchester United right back registers amazing stats under Ralf Rangnick



Manchester United right back Diogo Dalot has delivered a series of impressive performances under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

The 22 year old has been a mainstay in his side, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka sidelined due to illness. Dalot had been a backup to the Englishman for the entirety of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s tenure.

He was sent on loan to AC Milan for the 2020/21 campaign and impressed in Italy.

In an earlier interview, he stated how beneficial the loan spell was for him:

“I think it was very important in terms of confidence and game time. I was the only player who was available for every game through the season and that’s an extra thing for me that I didn’t have in the two seasons before that.”

“I feel very energetic, fit and more mature – that’s the big point for me and I’m ready to show everyone what I can do.”

“I’ve experienced very different ways of playing in the Premier League and in Italy – it’s a different style of playing and I adapted to that. I think I’ve learnt a lot of things that can help me succeed this year.”

Dalot’s performance against West Ham at the weekend was another example of his overall development as a player.

With 86% pass accuracy, six ball recoveries, four tackles, two successful take ons and two interceptions, Dalot was at his best.

2 shots Another impressive outing.

The Portuguese has been one of the standout players under Rangnick and has thrived in his system. He provides natural width on the right flank, which helps United break down the opposition low block.

Moreover, his stats destroy the myth of him simply being an ‘attacking full back.’

Since Rangnick took charge, Dalot has won 13 tackles and 12 interceptions in the Premier League – which is the highest among all of United’s outfield players.

Diogo Dalot in the Premier League under Ralf Rangnick [Man Utd outfield rank]: • 50 ball recoveries [🥈]

• 13 tackles won [🥇]

Decent numbers for an "attacking full-back."

The 22 year old is almost undroppable at the moment and is determined to succeed at the club. Wan-Bissaka will have to work extremely hard to have any chance of getting back his first-team spot.