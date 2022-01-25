Home » Donny van de Beek: Ma

Donny van de Beek: Manchester United fans react to star’s potential departure

by Marwan Harraz
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has claimed Donny van de Beek may be on his way out of Manchester United if all things go to plan.

The former Ajax man has been linked with loan moves since last summer but it seems the deal might actually happen now.

Romano broke the exclusive, stating that both Crystal Palace and Valencia have enquired about the possibility of taking Van de Beek on loan.

It’s understood Rangnick isn’t open to a departure but Palace will try to convince him, with the midfielder keen on regular minutes.

United are said to be against any buy options in the loan as they hope to have Van de Beek for the 2022/23 squad.

Here’s what some fans had to say:

Although fans want to see more of Van de Beek, whether that’s at the club or on loan, the truth is Ralf Rangnick can’t afford to let him go.

The German boss has only recently found some form of stability at United by turning to a 4-3-3 formation.

This requires three starting midfielders and preferably three backup options to cover for things like injuries, fatigue, form, or now even Covid.

The Red Devils have Fred, Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Bruno Fernandes, and now Van de Beek as their options.

If the talented Dutchman leaves, it will leave the club with a need to invest and it’s understood both the club and Rangnick are hesitant to sign someone who might not appeal to the next manager.

