Gary Neville evaluates the past week under Ralf Rangnick

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has praised interim manager, Ralf Rangnick for what he called ‘A very good week’ for the boss.

The ex-defender made his comments on his podcast following United’s victory over West Ham.

“Rangnick comes out of this week stronger than he started the week because of events that have occured,” Neville said.

Reflecting on the past few games which Neville called tough he said, “I say tough games, but games you think Manchester United would win. But the way in which they have been playing you are not quite sure anymore.”

“I think the first half at Brentford, they rode their luck, but then got there in the second half and yesterday, there was that little bit of something happening sometimes which goes in your favour” he continued.

Speaking about United’s late winner against West Ham at Old Trafford he added, “the goal in the last minute is a big one. A big one for the club and a big one for the scorer. I think it was really important.”

A few weeks ago there was talk of unrest in the dressing room but after recent performances it would seem things are getting back on track at the club.

Neville added, “I think everyone has seen what is happening and they are backing him and I feel that he feels stronger and more in control than he maybe was a week or two ago.”

In the same podcast, Neville also praised the winning goalscorer against the Hammers, Marcus Rashford.

Rangnick will be hoping that his side will be able to maintain their momentum after a two-week hiatus in the domestic season.

United’s next opponents will be Middlesbrough, at home, on the 4th February in the FA Cup fourth round.

And while the German starts to make the kind of progress fans were hoping for, speculation continues around who will replace him on a permanent basis in the summer.