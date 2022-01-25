Man United linked with FC Porto’s Luis Diaz and Fabio Vieira

Manchester United could be set to challenge rivals Liverpool in the pursuit of FC Porto’s explosive winger, Luis Diaz.

The 25-year-old has been one of the Liga Portuguesa’s top stars this season and has arguably been hands-down the league leaders’ best player.

With 16 goals and six assists in 28 games this season, Diaz has, according to O Jogo, caused United to send ‘spies’ to watch him in action against Famalicão this weekend.

This comes after reports earlier this month claimed that Liverpool were preparing a £60 million bid for the player.

However, The Sun claims that United’s scout was in attendance at Sunday’s game to watch playmaker Fabio Vieira.

The outlet reports that ‘According to Record, Manchester United are one of ten European giants looking to sign Vieira – with Ralf Rangnick keen to seal his first transfer.’

However, the report that The Sun cites in Record only says that United’s scout was one of 10 in attendance at the game and makes no claim that it was to watch Vieira.

A photo of Vieira is included in the article, which may have led The Sun to make two and two add up to five.

In truth, it seems unlikely that United would be in for either player at this time and their scout could have been there simply as routine, or to scout any other member of the team.

Diaz has been superb this season but at 25, it must be considered that he is either a very late bloomer or that this is a flash in the pan.

Vieira has also had an excellent season but is still breaking into Porto’s first XI on a regular basis, which will now be facilitated by Sérgio Oliveira’s January loan switch to AS Roma.

Left wing and attacking midfield are also positions in which United have plenty of options, so whilst both are good players, it seems unlikely that United are holding any serious interest as these reports suggest.