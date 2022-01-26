Anthony Martial: Manchester United star hints at potential long stay at Sevilla

Manchester United star Anthony Martial refused to rule out a permanent transfer to Sevilla, after recently completing a temporary move.

The talented Frenchman publicly announced his desire to leave this month in search of first-team minutes and Ralf Rangnick finally succumbed to his wish.

Martial said: “My loan move to Sevilla is valid for next five months, end of the season… but you never know what happens in the future. We’ll see.

“I wanted to join Sevilla because of Monchi and Lopetegui. I’m here to play and show what I can do.”

Rangnick explained to United supporters that he feels the club shouldn’t have to beg or convince players to stay.

The German boss has been very frank in his press conferences and has moved quickly to find out who’s committed and who isn’t.

Rangnick also insisted players can’t just ask to leave and expect a deal to happen as it is more complicated than that.

The former RB Leipzig man stated that all three parties (both clubs and the player) have to agree on the finances involved for a successful transfer.

Otherwise, players will have to accept that their moves won’t materialise regardless of their desires.

Sevilla agreed to cover all of Martial’s wages and that is what saw a breakthrough happen but it seems he’s left the door open for a permanent transfer to happen.