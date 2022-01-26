Jesse Lingard to Newcastle United is on the verge of collapsing

Jesse Lingard could be staying at Manchester United for the rest of the season as the proposed deal with Newcastle United reportedly collapses days before the end of the transfer window.

It was recently reported that the midfielder could be leaving the club on loan and spending the rest of his contract elsewhere.

Newcastle were very interested in landing the 29-year-old on loan with a proposed loan fee of £10m.

However, Man United as of now cannot agree with the club’s proposal.

David Ornstein, a highly credited journalist for The Athletic recently tweeted out about the current situation and explained how the deal was on the verge of collapsing.

🚨 Jesse Lingard’s proposed move to Newcastle on verge of collapse. #MUFC asking for sizeable loan fee that #NUFC deem unacceptable. 29yo got Rangnick blessing today but deal currently looks off. #THFC, #WHUFC & #EFC seen approaches rejected @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/rG9n94j3vJ — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 25, 2022

He said in a tweet: “Jesse Lingard’s proposed move to Newcastle on verge of collapse. #MUFC asking for sizeable loan fee that #NUFC deem unacceptable.

“29yo got Rangnick blessing today but deal currently looks off. #THFC, #WHUFC & #EFC seen approaches rejected.”

There is still a chance the deal can proceed but considering United’s track record at rejecting deals in the past, it seems like it is all but over for Newcastle.

Simon Stone, a journalist for BBC Sport, pointed out that there is still a couple more days of the transfer window remaining.

Am wary when told a deal is dead when still six days of window open but that is present situation re Jesse Lingard and Newcastle. — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 26, 2022

He said in a tweet “Am wary when told a deal is dead when still six days of window open but that is present situation re Jesse Lingard and Newcastle.”

Newcastle still have a chance at restarting negotiations for Lingard with just less than a week remaining of the transfer window.

Considering the midfielders form during his last loan at West Ham United, it will be a great addition to a team fighting relegation.

However, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that the club are now looking at different solutions instead of bringing in the Englishman.

Sources close to Sevilla assure that position won't change: Diego Carlos is not for sale and will stay, the decision was made yesterday and communicated to Newcastle. 🚫🇧🇷 #Sevilla Newcastle now exploring other options – same for Jesse Lingard deal.https://t.co/D9YY8HhhSy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2022

He said at the end of a tweet that “Newcastle [are] now exploring other options (in regards to their Diego Carlos situation) – same for Jesse Lingard deal.”

The Magpies face competition from other clubs for the signature of Lingard including Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham.

The Red Devils have had a busy couple of days as January begins to end and with more deals such as Donny van de Beek’s loan exit imminent, fans can expect more departures to happen soon.