Manchester United are still hopeful Amad Diallo will leave on loan in January

Manchester United are reportedly still hoping to loan out Amad Diallo for the remainder of the season.

The club are set for a busy conclusion to the January transfer window as they look to loan out players who want more game time.

It was recently reported that Amad wouldn’t be included in interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s plans so a temporary exit seems very likely.

According to The Manchester Evening News, even if Jesse Lingard leaves, the club will still loan out the youngster despite already losing Anthony Martial to Sevilla.

This is leaving some fans questioning who will be replacing the trio if they all leave during the next couple of days.

However, they haven’t been used in the squad for a couple of weeks now due to the recent form and rise of Anthony Elanga.

The Ivorian winger joined the club last January from Atalanta after the two teams agreed on a fee in the summer of 2021.

The price agreed with the Italian club was around £37m on deadline day.

He was an important addition in last season’s Europa League campaign after he scored the only goal in the game vs. AC Milan to secure qualification to the quarter-finals.

Amad is also attracting major interest from some of the top Championship sides as he looks to learn English football in one of the toughest leagues as a youngster.

It is also believed that Feyenoord remains keen on the winger with more interest coming from Italy.

Match experience will be useful for the 19-year-old who will be hoping to break through the team next season when a new manager is appointed.

So far this season, he has only made one senior appearance and will be desperate to be kicking a ball at the top level once again.

United fans will be looking forward to seeing Amad play elsewhere for the rest of the season.