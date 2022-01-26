Niklas Sule: Bayern Munich star set to leave for free

Bayern Munich’s Niklas Sule is understood to be on his way out of the club, with Manchester United previously linked with signing him.

Ralf Rangnick’s appointment as interim manager has naturally seen a rise of rumoured targets in Germany and this one is no different.

Bundesliga expert Florian Plettenberg said: “Yesterday we were informed that Sule will leave as a free agent in summer and he has informed the club about it as well. He’s a massive fan of the Premier League. Rangnick likes the player.”

The quote comes from a Facebook live session the Manchester Evening News held

Bayern Munich’s CEO Oliver Kahn said: “The negotiations were long. We made him an offer. Süle didn’t accept it.

“We know that Niklas wants to leave the club at the end of the season.”

United fans remain split over Harry Maguire‘s ability and some feel Raphael Varane deserves a better partner alongside him.

The club captain has been in poor form this season but has picked up his performances of late.

Reports claimed Rangnick told the board Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka aren’t good enough for the club and if that’s true then signing Sule would make the most sense.

The towering centre-back would be available for free this summer as his contract runs out and would prove a cheap purchase at a time when most of the funds may go to a midfielder.