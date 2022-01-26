Home » Donny van de Beek: Crystal Palace step up interest, Manchester United fans react

Donny van de Beek: Crystal Palace step up interest, Manchester United fans react

by Marwan Harraz
Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Donny van de Beek‘s situation as he edges closer to a loan move away.

The talented Dutchman could remain in the Premier League if all parties can agree on a deal before the deadline later this month.

Romano reported that Crystal Palace have put in a loan bid last night and negotiations are now directly open between the two clubs.

Although there are other clubs who are keen on Van de Beek’s signature, United have been clear in wanting all his wages paid and a lack of a buy option, or else they won’t accept.

Here’s what some fans had to say:

United’s switch to a 4-3-3 formation hasn’t really seen Van de Beek feature more despite the need for three midfielders.

Ralf Rangnick will have one eye on his squad depth if the loan move happens as his options in the middle of the park will be partly depleted.

However, it’s been said the German boss has been impressed with Hannibal Mejbri and so it’s possible the player may feature when he returns from international duty.

The midfielder is currently featuring for Tunisia in the African Cup of Nations and has earned plenty of praise for his performances on the international stage.

