Donny van de Beek: Crystal Palace step up interest, Manchester United fans react

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Donny van de Beek‘s situation as he edges closer to a loan move away.

The talented Dutchman could remain in the Premier League if all parties can agree on a deal before the deadline later this month.

Romano reported that Crystal Palace have put in a loan bid last night and negotiations are now directly open between the two clubs.

Although there are other clubs who are keen on Van de Beek’s signature, United have been clear in wanting all his wages paid and a lack of a buy option, or else they won’t accept.

Update on Donny van de Beek. Crystal Palace have submitted straight loan proposal tonight – it's now a direct negotiation with Man United. There are also other clubs interested. 🔴 #CPFC Manchester United want full salary paid until June to let him leave – no buy option. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/MUBiTPOuea — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2022

Talks ongoing for Donny van de Beek to Crystal Palace on straight loan. Salary coverage now discussed with Man United. Negotiations in progress. 🔴🇳🇱 #MUFC Patrick Vieira is pushing to have Donny as new midfielder, as revealed yesterday. #CPFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 26, 2022

Here’s what some fans had to say:

"No buy option" is the part that interests me. Hope it pulls through so he gets good PL game time while waiting for Ten Hag. Great move. — UtdFaithfuls (@UtdFaithfuls) January 25, 2022

vdb-gallagher is unironically a better midfield than united has😭 — pk (@pk_____5) January 25, 2022

Would be a great move. Playing under one of the greatest mids ever, beside Gallagher, and behind some talented forwards — Cam Alexander (@camalexander21) January 25, 2022

United’s switch to a 4-3-3 formation hasn’t really seen Van de Beek feature more despite the need for three midfielders.

Ralf Rangnick will have one eye on his squad depth if the loan move happens as his options in the middle of the park will be partly depleted.

However, it’s been said the German boss has been impressed with Hannibal Mejbri and so it’s possible the player may feature when he returns from international duty.

The midfielder is currently featuring for Tunisia in the African Cup of Nations and has earned plenty of praise for his performances on the international stage.