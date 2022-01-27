Amad Diallo: Manchester United star set to seal move to Rangers

Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano has told Manchester United fans that Amad Diallo will be temporarily leaving the club this month.

The sensational prospect has hardly featured under Ralf Rangnick so it makes sense for him to develop his ability elsewhere.

Romano has stated Diallo’s loan is until the end of the season and won’t include a buy option, with the club seeing him as a key talent for the future.

Naturally, Rangnick approved the deal in order to ensure he gets regular minutes and the player is already in Scotland trying to complete his medical.

There’s no doubt Amad will benefit from this move if he can get regular minutes but the preference certainly would have been to keep him in the Premier League.

Nonetheless, the football played in Scotland is not too different and so it will still help the young Ivorian settle into his new surroundings.

Fans will be hoping he can show why United spent such a large fee on him during Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s reign, as there’s certainly room for him in the squad next season if he wants.

Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard, Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, and Edinson Cavani all have their futures up in the air and so it could clear space for Amad to shine.