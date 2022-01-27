Jesse Lingard: Why Manchester United are butting heads with Newcastle

Manchester United fans have been told exactly what has happened in regards to the deal that almost saw Jesse Lingard move to Newcastle.

Ralf Rangnick has been trying to ensure he has enough options in his squad whilst getting rid of anyone who wants to leave.

According to ESPN, Lingard isn’t pleased with the way he’s been handled by United after negotiations with Newcastle over a loan move fell apart.

It’s understood the Englishman wanted to move to St James’ Park after being disappointed by rejected approaches from Tottenham and West Ham.

Newcastle are said to have been willing to cover Lingard’s wages as well as a £2.5m loan fee and a further £12m bonus if they survive this season.

The versatile attacker’s camp are worried The Magpies might end their interest in him soon, especially since the Red Devils turned down a £6m loan fee recently.

Lingard’s representatives are beginning to suspect that he’s being punished for refusing to sign a new deal and opting to leave for free this summer.

ESPN claim their sources explained that the academy graduate’s desire to leave, both this month and in the summer, is down to a need for regular minutes.

Lingard is said to be disappointed by the way he’s been treated after spending more than 20 years at United, with both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Rangnick falsely promising him more game time.

The 29-year-old is also upset by a video that’s circulating online in which the German boss dismissively claims the player will leave in the summer.

Rangnick had signed off on Lingard’s departure on Tuesday but the board still later blocked a move to Newcastle until demands were met.

Manchester United are said to feel a Premier League survival bonus is fair given how much help Newcastle need and what survival will mean for them financially.

ESPN’s sources claim the loan move isn’t dead yet and the decision lies with the interested party if they want to sign him.

The video that upset Lingard:

Ralf got no filter man💀 pic.twitter.com/p6UWonErJm — Lyés (@WholeLottaLyes) January 25, 2022

The tweet below explains why United are being tough with Newcastle, stating Lingard’s indecision cost him.

It also insists the club see him as a £50m player and so feel the numbers mentioned are valid, as well as the fact they don’t want to sell him to Newcastle.