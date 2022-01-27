Manchester United consider keeping Ralf Rangnick as permanent manager next season



Manchester United are considering keeping Ralf Rangnick in charge as permanent manager next season.

According to The Sun, the club are impressed by the German’s record since taking over as interim.

Losing just one of ten games, Rangnick has definitely stabilised United’s defence. United conceded seven goals in those games compared to 22 in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s last ten matches in charge.

Rangnick has constantly mentioned the need for his side to ‘control’ games, and the idea is slowly being implemented on the pitch.

However, United will be hoping not to repeat the same mistake they made with Solskjaer.

The Norwegian was appointed permanent manager after a series of good results.

Rangnick has shown that his expertise lies more off the pitch as a Sporting Director. His most notable achievements are related to scouting, and building a good structure for a football club.

He was instrumental in the success of the Red Bull project.

The Athletic claims that Man United have made a shortlist of managers including Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag, Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegui to take over as permanent boss next summer.

It could be a smarter decision to appoint an established coach and move Rangnick upstairs to manage transfers and provide valuable consultancy.