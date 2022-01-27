Manchester United Women make two last minute transfers to complete trio of signings

Manchester United announced two more signings on deadline day of the January transfer window as Jade Moore and Signe Bruun joined the club.

Marc Skinner has worked with Moore before, she played under him at Birmingham City, and it was he who signed her at Orlando Pride.

The 31 year old has 50 caps for England but has suffered with injuries in recent years – a knee injury ruled her out of the NWSL’s regular season last year.

Speaking on her arrival to the club, Moore said “I’m delighted to be here at a club like Manchester United; it’s a proud moment after a difficult period for me.”

“It’s great to be back in this league too, I have a lot of experience in the WSL, having played in it for around a decade, and I think I can bring some of that to this team.”

Skinner touched on working with Moore in the past, saying “Jade is a brilliant midfielder, I’ve obviously worked with her in previous roles at Birmingham and Orlando and I know the real qualities she can bring to the squad. She is an intelligent player with a great football mind, who has the ability to read and control games.”

Moore added, “I’m also looking forward to working under Marc again and getting to know my new team-mates, the group here is thriving and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

“For me, this was the right move in my career at this time and I’m going to work as hard as possible to get fit and be in contention.”

Meanwhile, Bruun joins the Reds from Olympique Lyonnais on loan until the end of the season.

The 23 year old striker has 19 caps for Denmark and was voted Denmark’s player of the year.

On her international debut she entered play two minutes into stoppage time and scored her first goal two minutes later.

Speaking about the move she said, “It’s amazing to be here, I’m really happy to be joining Manchester United. It is a big club with huge history, I have followed the women’s project for a while and have seen the progression of the team, and I think this move was a perfect match for me.”

Skinner added, “Signe’s talent speaks for itself but her ability to find the narrowest of spaces in the box and be so deadly in front of goal is something that we’re really excited to see.”

It’s been a busy deadline day for the Reds, with three new additions to the side.