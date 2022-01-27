Manchester United Women sign defender Diane Caldwell

Manchester United Women have signed Irish defender Diane Caldwell for the rest of the 2021/22 season.

The 33 year old spent 2021 playing in the NWSL at North Carolina Courage but has earned 84 caps for Ireland.

Caldwell played in Norway for several years at Avaldsnes IL, who play in the Toppserien, the first tier of Norwegian women’s football.

Here she helped her side secure Champions League football in her final year at the club.

She then went on to play in Germany at SC Sand, making 93 appearances for the Bundesliga side.

Speaking of the new addition to his squad, Marc Skinner said “Diane joins us as an experienced international defender who will really add to our back line during this second half of the season.”

“She has great composure and versality, and I have no doubt that she will be a fantastic asset to the team during her time here.”

Picked up on a free transfer, despite the short-term nature of the contract there could be a bright future ahead for Caldwell at United.

Skinner believes she will gel well with the rest of the team adding, “Diane is also a great character, I always talk about having the right people in our environment, and she is the ultimate professional who possesses those important traits and leadership skills which will help continue to develop the incredible team spirit within this group.”

Caldwell, a lifelong United fan says it’s the dream move for her, “Today is one of the most special moments in my life so far. As a lifelong United fan, it’s a dream to sign for the club and it’s a big moment for me and my family.”

“I’m so grateful to be here and will wear the badge with so much pride. The team are in great form, playing attractive football, and Marc is doing a fantastic job; I just can’t wait to meet everyone and get straight down to business on the pitch.”

United have been looking to strengthen in defence during this transfer window, especially after Millie Turner’s season was thrown into doubt after concerns about an artery in her neck ruled her out of the game at the weekend.

Diane may get a chance to make her debut as early as this weekend when United travel to Bridgwater United in the FA Cup.