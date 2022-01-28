Academy Match Report: West Bromwich Albion u18s 2-0 Manchester United u18s

After previously being postponed twice, Manchester United’s u18s finally played their final group stage match of the Premier League Cup away to West Bromwich Albion in windy conditions.

The match saw both sides have a slow start, settling into the match with little action in the opening stages.

The first big moment came in the 19th minute when Ruben Curley blocked a clearance and was chasing the loose ball when the West Brom keeper charged out of his box and blocked the ball with his hands.

Despite denying a big opportunity, the ref chose to show yellow instead of red.

Ethan Ennis tested the keeper in the 27th minute with a quick snap shot from 18 yards out but it was routinely saved.

The first half continued on as a scrappy affair with little quality on show from either side and it went into the break 0-0.

The second half kicked off in much the same fashion and both sides struggled to put together attacks.

A meaty challenge in the midfield from Dan Gore which was high and over the ball was lucky to see the captain stay on the pitch in the 64th minute.

The resulting free kick was put into the area and United were unable to clear leading to West Brom driving it low into the net to take the lead.

The introduction of Alejandro Garnacho injected some quality as he immediately went on a driving run and flashed a low driven shot just wide of the post.

With United pushing for an equaliser, West Brom hit on the counter to double their lead. A looping ball over the backline line found Reyes Cleary running in behind and he rifled it past Tom Wooster, giving him no chance to stop.

A giveaway at the back opened a chance for West Brom to make it three shortly after but a strong right hand from Wooster was there to deny.

A last second attempt from Kobbie Mainoo after a driving run was scuffed wide, summing up United’s performance in attack.

The final 2-0 loss was of no consequence though, as United still advance in first place due to goal difference.

United: Wooster, Lawrence (Forson 60), Fredricson, Aljofree, Murray, Curley (Jackson 46), Mainoo, Gore, Mather, Ennis (Garnacho 68), Norkett

Unused subs: Hanbury