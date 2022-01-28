Paul Pogba is Paris Saint-Germain’s key summer target



Manchester United’s midfielder Paul Pogba could be leaving for Paris Saint-Germain this summer on a free transfer.

The sensational French midfielder has a contract that expires at the end of the season and with little chance of renewal despite the club’s offer, it seems all but confirmed that he will be leaving this summer.

Man United fans will remember he left for Juventus back in 2013 on a free transfer with the club set to repeat the same mistake again this time around.

The club then re-signed him for a record fee at the time standing at £89.3m.

Since his return to the club, in 143 league matches he has scored 26 goals since 2016, with injuries hindering his performances in recent seasons.

He is an integral part of the midfield and it seems like losing him on a free transfer once again will be a huge mistake.

Many reports in recent months have claimed that the French giants are heavily interested in capturing the midfielder with Pogba open to the move.

L’Équipe recently provided an update on the situation stating that the out of contract Frenchman is PSG’s key summer target.

Paul Pogba is PSG’s key summer target, with Leonardo & Mino Raiola having spoken on several occasions about a free transfer deal, according to tomorrow’s L’Équipe. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) January 27, 2022

Get French Football News stated in a tweet that the article claims PSG’s sporting director, Leonardo Araújo, and Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, have spoken on multiple occasions about a potential free transfer in the summer.

The outlet claims that PSG needs to sell in order to purchase any more players but have failed to move on players during the winter market so far.

The main objective of the January market was to sell in order to provide funds for a summer that could see Pogba arrive for free but with a massive signing-on fee.

Pogba’s future is becoming clearer by the day as a move to the French club seems to be the best solution for the player.

United fans will be hopeful that this issue regarding the contract is resolved before the end of the season.

