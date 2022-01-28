The Athletic: Manchester United are afraid of Newcastle United’s future dominance



Manchester United are reportedly trying to get the most out of Jesse Lingard‘s loan move to Newcastle United and have added a survival bonus of £12 million in case Newcastle escape relegation.

The Magpies are desperate to sign some players who can help them survive in the Premier League. Their new owners have already begun flexing their financial muscles with the signing of Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and now Bruno Guimaraes.

Lingard has a successful loan spell last January at West Ham and almost propelled them to a Champions League spot.

It is believed that controlling shareholder Joel Glazer refused to loan the player to West Ham or Tottenham because they are considered rivals for Champions League slots.

This seemed to leave the Magpies in pole position but now Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic claims that the Red Devils are afraid of Newcastle’s future dominance in England after acquiring new owners.

The Saudi takeover automatically makes Newcastle the richest club in the world and Whitwell’s sources say that the big clubs would prefer to see them relegated, as this would postpone their inevitable ascension to the Premier League’s elite.

Lingard is reportedly unhappy about the situation, as he was promised a move this month.

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick is also said to have agreed to sanction a deal for the 29 year old.

With the 29-year-old’s contract expiring in the summer, United are clearly trying to maximise the financial benefit out of his loan move.

Whitwell nicely sums it up at the end:

‘Whatever happens, it is another unedifying episode in the modern story of Manchester United.’

Many argue that having been at the club and a loyal servant since the age of seven, it is unfair to condemn Lingard to a whole season of inactivity just in order to scupper the chances of other Premier League clubs.

