

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek could be leaving the club on a six-month loan deal before the end of the transfer window.

With deadline day fast approaching, the 31st of January can’t come soon enough for the Holland international who has recently lost his place for his country.

Lack of game time has led to the 24-year-old being without a plane trip with the Netherlands squad for a couple of months now.

Despite the lack of game time, Van de Beek has managed to appear from the bench for United in a number of games but hasn’t had a proper chance to impress in the league.

He recently achieved 50 senior appearances for the club in which he has only managed to score twice, both in the Premier League as a substitute.

According to The Telegraph, Valencia and Crystal Palace are both interested in landing the player on loan for the rest of the season.

United are expecting more approaches for the in-demand midfielder, who is keen to grab a spot in the World Cup taking place next winter.

Valencia are currently in talks with the club for a potential loan deal with the Spanish team hoping to secure European football by the end of the season.

The Telegraph reports that United are demanding a loan fee in addition to payment of 100% of the Dutch international’s wages.

However, in an article yesterday discussing all Valencia’s potential signings in the window, los Chés specialist local paper, Super Deporte made no mention of Van de Beek whatsoever.

If indeed Valencia are in the mix, they face stiff competition from Palace, with manager Patrick Viera being a keen admirer of the player.

Some argue that United will need to find a new club for Van de Beek or they will face another player who will become unhappy with their experience within the squad. Others believe that his absence would leave the squad threadbare in central midfield.

