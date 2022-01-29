Everton make Donny van de Beek their number one target in winter transfer window

Everton have joined the race to sign Donny van de Beek on loan from Manchester United this month.

Earlier this morning, The MEN’s Samuel Luckhurst claimed that there were three clubs vying for the 24 year old’s signature:

‘Crystal Palace, another Premier League club and an unknown overseas club are understood to have all provisionally agreed on the terms of a loan and it is now at the player’s discretion which club he chooses to join,’ he reported.

‘Any club that recruits Van de Beek would cover his weekly wage of £120,000 in full and could pay a loan fee.’

Despite rumours that Newcastle or Wolves might be in the running, it would now appear that the other Premier League club could be Everton.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein and Patrick Boyland write:

‘Everton want to sign … Van de Beek on loan before Monday’s transfer deadline.

‘The Athletic understands that the 24-year-old has been discussed with the club’s managerial targets and has emerged Everton’s top priority this window.

‘The Netherlands international was previously a target for former director of football Marcel Brands ahead of the 2021-22 season.’

Frank Lampard’s likely arrival as manager could coincide with the deal, making this window an exciting one for Toffees fans.

The ‘unknown overseas club’ in Luckhurst’s article could be Valencia, as was reported yesterday.

However, despite Luckhurst’s claim it seems unlikely that los Ché could fully finance the move and with just three days to go, there is little noise on the possibility of that deal from the Spanish end.

This probably leaves a straight fight between Palace and Everton with the player potentially being able to choose between two legendary midfield managers in Lampard or Patrick Vieira.