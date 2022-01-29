Manchester United make contact over Aurelien Tchouameni but face stiff opposition

Manchester United are in the mix for the supremely talented French holding midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni, according to reliable sources in France.

It is a badly kept secret that United are in the market for a world class defensive midfielder.

The only specialist in that area on the club’s books is Nemanja Matic, who is 33 years old and lacking a yard of pace when compared with his heyday.

Tchouameni is already an established international for the World champions and at 22 years old is one of the most exciting young talents on the planet.

And according to the reliable RMC Sport, United are one of a number of clubs in talks with the player’s agents about a possible transfer.

‘What will be the next destination of Aurélien Tchouaméni, today focused on the Monegasque project? Hard to predict,’ the outlet says.

‘In addition to Real Madrid or Chelsea, the player’s entourage is in discussion with the biggest European leaders. Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and Barcelona have recently asked for information.

‘For their part, Juventus are not left out and already wanted to bring the midfielder to Turin last summer.’

Whilst that sounds like a lot of competition – it is a lot of competition – the current financial climate might come to United’s aid as Monaco seek to create a bidding war.

‘€60, 80, 100 million … For weeks, even months, different prices have been published in the international press,’ the outlet notes.

‘[But] while many sums are leaking in the press concerning a possible transfer … no price has been set for the French international by Monaco.

‘If the French international does not leave [Monaco] this winter, a departure this summer seems inevitable.’

Spanish outlet Marca, on the other hand, claims that Monaco have set a price of €80 – €100 million.

An inevitable departure this year coupled with a high price tag will almost certainly rule out Real Madrid – who are prioritising Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland – and Barcelona, who are still trapped in a financial crisis.

Juventus are also cash strapped, although they seem too have found nearly €100 million to sign Dusan Vlahovic this week, leaving United’s Premier League rivals as the most likely competitors in the race for his signature.

With Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham and West Ham’s Declan Rice also on United’s radar, their cash should ultimately be king in 2022 and should allow them to land one of these three world-class targets.