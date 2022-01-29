Phil Jones: Bordeaux register interest in Manchester United star

Manchester United star Phil Jones could reportedly be on his way to France if everything goes to plan.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed the latest update on the Englishman who only recently returned from a long-term layoff.

According to GFFN, L’Equipe report that Bordeaux are keen on Jones’ signature after Laurent Koscielny departed from the club.

The Ligue 1 side are hoping Otavio and Josh Maja’s upcoming potential departures will clear up enough of the wage bill to allow the transfer to happen.

Romano confirmed L’Equipe’s news but added that Eric Bailly is not leaving this month as some reports claimed.

He also confirmed it’s not just interest and talks have opened between the clubs, with Ralf Rangnick the man to make the final decision.

Bordeaux are seriously interested in signing Phil Jones from Manchester United, as per @lequipe. Bailly’s not leaving in Jan and so Bordeaux are hopeful to reach an agreement with Man Utd. 🔵 #MUFC Talks opened between clubs, waiting for Ralf Rangnick final decision. pic.twitter.com/raclRmVHnJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2022

Rangnick was reportedly impressed by Jones’ professionalism and dedication, particularly towards getting fit again.

The former Blackburn Rovers man has struggled with injuries throughout his career and appears to have finally recovered.

Jones featured in U23s football for United to get used to being out on the grass again and it looks like it helped.

Offloading the defender in the past proved difficult because of his injuries but it seems that now since he’s proved himself, clubs are keen on him once again.

Fans will naturally encourage the departure as they hope to see Jones playing football regularly, though the added advantage is it will free up wages to be potentially spent elsewhere.