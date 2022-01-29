Tara Bourne recalled to go on loan to Blackburn Rovers

Academy graduate, Tara Bourne, has been recalled from her loan spell at Sheffield United to go on loan to Blackburn Rovers for the rest of the season.

Bourne signed her first professional contract with United in the summer before going to the Blades, who are in the Championship.

At the time Bourne said, “As a young player at the club, it’s so important to see the pathway to the first team and have those goals that you can reach. I want to thank the staff and players in both the Under-21s and first team and I’m excited to see what the future holds.”

Today it was announced on United’s official website that United had recalled the defender before sending her back out on loan with another second tier side, Blackburn Rovers.

The England youth international had been apart of United’s under 21 academy side but stepped up to the first team towards the end of last season.

She made her debut in United’s 6-0 win over Burnley in the FA Cup back in April, under manager Casey Stoney.

The 18 year old made 12 appearances for Sheffield in all competitions.

Bourne will be Rovers’ third signing of the transfer window as she joins fellow defender Erica Cunningham and midfielder Luana Zajmi.