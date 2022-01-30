Donny van de Beek loan deal to Everton agreed by all parties

Manchester United’s Donny van de Beek will join Everton on loan until the end of the season, according to two Tier 1 journalists.

As reported here earlier, it had become a two-horse race between Everton and Crystal Palace for the player’s signature, with United having agreed terms with both clubs.

And just a few hours later, The Athletic’s David Ornstein tweeted that the player has opted for the Toffees.

‘EXCL: Donny van de Beek has this morning decided to join Everton on loan from Manchester United for rest of season,’ Ornstein tweeted.

‘Crystal Palace were in frame but #EFC agreed with #MUFC yesterday & 24yo #NED attacking midfielder made choice today.’

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano then confirmed the news with his famous ‘Here we go’:

‘Donny van de Beek to Everton, done deal and confirmed! The decision has been made, here we go. Donny confirmed few minutes ago his choice to Frank Lampard.

‘Everton joined the race yesterday, as revealed. They will cover full salary until June plus loan fee.’

Everton are expected to announce former Chelsea player and boss Frank Lampard as their new manager in the coming hours and Van de Beek could be his first signing.

Although United boss Ralf Rangnick was desperate for the Dutchman to stay at Old Trafford, the move is an excellent opportunity for the player to get regular first team minutes in the Premier League and to work under a manager who is one of the best midfielders in Premier League history.

It is a fantastic opportunity for the 24-year-old to learn from the tutelage of someone who occupied a similar role to incredible success.

A similarly-qualified mentor would also have awaited him at Palace in the form of Patrick Vieira but the Everton switch means much less upheaval for a player already living in the North West.

If the deal goes through as expected, Van de Beek could make his debut against Brentford at Goodison Park in next weekend’s FA Cup fourth round tie.

Matches against Newcastle United and Leeds United in the Premier League will then follow.