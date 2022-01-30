Donny van de Beek to choose his next club in the next hours, according to Fabrizio Romano

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims that Donny van de Beek’s future will be decided in the next few hours.

The Dutchman has never been able to hold down a regular place in United’s first team since his 2020 move from Ajax for €39 million.

He recently made his 50th appearance for the club but has only amassed 1,836 minutes, giving an average of just 35.72 minutes per game.

This drops to 579 minutes from 27 games in the Premier League, for an average of just 21.4 minutes.

As reported here yesterday, according to various sources Manchester United have accepted loan offers from both Crystal Palace and Everton, with Valencia also having been linked with a pursuit.

However, the Spanish interest does not seem to have developed, leaving the two Premier League sides neck and neck for the coveted signature.

Romano tweeted ‘Donny van de Beek update. Everton have an agreement in place with Manchester United on straight loan deal, paying 100% salary until June.

‘Decision only up to the player between Crystal Palace and Everton now.

‘Van de Beek will pick his next club in the next hours.’

Whichever club he chooses, the news will come as a blow to manager Ralf Rangnick, who has publicly stated he asked Van de Beek to stay at Old Trafford for the rest of the season.

Fans are divided on the subject, with some being happy for the player that he will finally get a chance to establish himself in the Premier League and others being concerned that the club is leaving itself short-handed in midfield.

With Anthony Martial and Amad Diallo already having left on loan and Jesse Lingard and Phil Jones the subject of much speculation, the January window is set to see United’s first team squad trimmed significantly.