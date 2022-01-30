Jesse Lingard’s brother posts criticism of Man United on Instagram

Jesse Lingard’s brother Louie Scott has blatantly criticised Manchester United on his social media account.

Lingard has hardly featured in United’s first team this season and yet has been denied a loan move away from the club.

Previous reports claim that moves to West Ham and Spurs have been blocked by the club’s controlling shareholder, Joel Glazer because he does not want to strengthen a rival for Champions League places.

Newcastle United have been strongly discouraged by United slapping on a £12 million relegation escape clause to the loan deal presented.

The 29 year old is reportedly very unhappy with the situation and his brother’s Instagram post confirms the family’s thinking on the matter.

Jesse Lingard's brother Louie Scott on Instagram 😬 pic.twitter.com/9GyenAxaoY — utdreport (@utdreport) January 29, 2022

The post has a photo of Lingard on loan at West Ham last season and reads ‘A year ago we was allowed out on day release,’ with three laughing emojis.

‘Now we know what Akon felt like,’ referring to the song ‘Locked Up’ which has the refrain ‘they won’t let me out, they won’t let me out’.

With just 48 hours of the transfer window remaining, time would appear to be running out for Lingard to find his escape route, despite having the blessing of manager Ralf Rangnick to leave.

It is clear that United – or Glazer at least – are jumpy about loaning him to a Premier League club and perhaps are holding out in the hope of finding a foreign club willing to take him.

However, the finances involved and Lingard’s wishes could make that extremely difficult to pull off and if left to the last minute, the English clubs that had been queueing up to take him could have already turned their attentions elsewhere.

Scott’s Instagram post is reminiscent of that of Sergio Romero’s wife in October 2020, who condemned the club for not allowing her husband to leave despite being demoted to third choice keeper.

Her complaints fell on deaf ears and Romero was consigned to obscurity for the whole 2020/21 season.