Mason Greenwood suspended by Man United as girlfriend’s father makes statement

Mason Greenwood has been suspended by Manchester United pending an investigation into allegations of domestic violence made by his girlfriend, Harriet Robson.

According to the BBC’s Simon Stone, United have released a statement saying ‘Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice.’

Man Utd: "Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice." — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) January 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Ms Robson’s father made a statement to The Mail, saying:

‘The first thing we knew about this was at 6am this morning. It is dreadful. I’m just coming to terms with it all.

‘As a father you don’t want to know things like that happening to your daughter. The police have been round and she has made a statement to them.

‘She has told us her phone has been hacked. We told her to take it down, which she has done but it’s out there now so it is too late.

‘She is devastated because she didn’t want it released. We have known him since the under 21s. He has been part of our family for two or three years.

‘Their relationship has not been good for the last few months. She is completely devastated by it all.

‘They were very much in love and have been together for a while. The police are dealing with it now.’

United should be commended for their swift action on the matter, especially given the statement made by Mr Robson.

Regardless of Greenwood’s guilt or innocence or the circumstances, it would not be possible for him to carry on at the club until the situation is resolved.

It certainly does not look good for the 20-year-old, whose football career could be over if found guilty of any charges on the matter brought by the police.