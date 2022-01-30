Ousmane Dembele: Man United could sign the FC Barcelona star in this window

Manchester United could still make a shock last minute signing in the current transfer window as FC Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembélé looks finally set to leave.

United tried to sign the French star in the summer 2020 window after they failed to agree a deal with Borussia Dortmund for Jadon Sancho. However, the deal collapsed at the last minute, with some reports claiming the clubs couldn’t agree on whether it would be a loan or a transfer and others claiming the player had refused to come.

But after another season and a half of serious injuries, the player is now six months from the end of his contract at Barça and has refused to accept a new deal which includes a pay cut from his current £210,000 per week salary.

According to reports, the Blaugrana are willing to accept €20 million (£16 million) for a player they bought for €140 million in 2017 and local Catalan paper Sport expects the situation to be resolved before the window closes tomorrow.

‘The future of Ousmane Dembélé could be decided in the next 48 hours,’ the outlet claims.

‘The player’s agent is working on solutions to the current situation and, as Sport has learned, there are three teams that would be interested in signing the winger: Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG.

‘… United, now have [a] great admirer of Dembélé on their bench. This is Ralf Rangnick, who already tried to take him to Salzburg in the summer of 2016 and has always spoken highly of the French international’s potential and characteristics.’

Sport notes that the complications involved in the deal might make it hard to agree with just 48 hours of the transfer window remaining. On the other hand, as the Catalans have already signed a replacement in Adama Traore, they may even be forced to reduce the asking price even further. Salary capping rules may mean he needs to be offloaded to register the former Wolves man.

Meanwhile, the hugely devastating news emerging this morning that Mason Greenwood’s girlfriend Harriet Robson has accused him of domestic violence may force United to act quickly.

If there is a possibility that this will lead to Greenwood being removed from the team, from having an embarrassment of riches in the wing department, United boss Ralf Rangnick might now be down to Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga.

Anthony Martial and Amad Diallo have already left on loan.

This means that in regard to Dembélé, the club may have to consider a late move for a player they have targeted before who is now available at a bargain price and who is much admired by the manager.

Even as a cut-price deal, the signing would represent a huge gamble. Dembélé is one of the most gifted wingers in the world, but his injury record is horrific.