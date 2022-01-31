Bordeaux will make a final attempt to land Phil Jones on loan for the rest of the season



Bordeaux could make a second attempt to try to land Manchester United defender Phil Jones on loan for the rest of the season.

Over the past couple of days, the French club have been trying to persuade the centre back to join them for the final six months of the season.

However, a loan deal collapsed yesterday after Jones failed to receive key assurances ahead of moving to the French club, as reported by The Daily Star.

The 29-year-old will be eager to find a new club with plenty of opportunities to start after spending two seasons out with an injury.

Bordeaux appeared as a potential club after the contract termination of former Arsenal star Laurent Koscielny.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bordeaux will make one final attempt to land the defender on loan.

Bordeaux will try to do a final attempt today to change Phil Jones’ mind, after English defender turned down the proposal to join Bordeaux on loan from Man United. 🇫🇷 #MUFC Seems still difficult for Bordeaux – the other option is Andreas Maxsø from Brøndby. #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

He said in a tweet, “Bordeaux will try to do a final attempt today to change Phil Jones’ mind, after English defender turned down the proposal to join Bordeaux on loan from Man United.”

Romano concluded the tweet by saying the club do have other options to pursue if they cannot convince the Englishman.

The central defender has been at United since 2011 and was a part of their last Premier League-winning campaign in the 2012/13 season.

However, it has been a stop-start career in the last few years, with Jones being out for two seasons with a serious knee injury.

He made his return to action which turned out to be just shy of two campaigns being out at the start of this year in the 1-0 home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Since then, he has only appeared on the bench and hasn’t managed to get back on the pitch.

According to The Daily Mail, the defender will once again decide today if he will leave to join the Ligue 1 team or stay with United despite being out of favour.

The outlet also reports that many English clubs considered a potential loan deal at the start of the month with Portuguese club Benfica also interested.

United fans will be eager to see the defender play elsewhere and manage to get his career back on track.

