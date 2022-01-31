Jesse Lingard: Manchester United player will remain at the club until the end of the season



Manchester United have reportedly told Jesse Lingard that he will not be allowed to leave this transfer window.

As per David Ornstein (The Athletic), the club prefers keeping the player until the end of his existing contract, despite heavy interest from West Ham United and Newcastle United.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed Ornstein’s claim on social media this evening.

‘Manchester United want to keep Jesse Lingard at the club. NO deal, NO chance. They’re not accepting Newcastle approaches, the position on club side is clear,’ he tweeted.

‘Lingard’s disappointed as he wanted to go but club not open to negotiate with Newcastle or West Ham.’

Earlier today, The Athletic reported that Lingard had met interim manager Ralf Rangnick to make a final push to join Newcastle. The German coach is said to have backed Lingard’s decision to leave for first-team football.

However, the club wanted a £2.5 million loan fee and a £12 million survival bonus, in case the Magpies avoid relegation from the Premier League.

United could have recuperated a significant amount for a player who could leave for free in the summer but have decided otherwise and are willing to let another player leave for free next summer.

On a positive note, Lingard could play a vital role in United’s push to land Champions League qualification.

The departure of Anthony Martial to Sevilla and Mason Greenwood‘s recent exclusion means that Rangnick has very little to choose from.

It will indeed be an uphill task for Rangnick to get his side a top-four spot in the Premier League, especially after surrounding teams have strengthened significantly this window.

If the manager can help Lingard find the form he showed for West Ham last season, today’s decision might prove to be a very smart one.