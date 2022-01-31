Jesse Lingard: Manchester United star chased by two Premier League clubs on deadline day

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard reportedly has two teams chasing his signature as the deadline day madness continues.

Ralf Rangnick has been clear about what his transfer policy is in regards to players that want to leave.

According to The Athletic, following a meeting at Carrington this morning, Rangnick gave Lingard the green light once more to depart on loan, leaving the final decision up to the board.

It’s understood Newcastle United have upped their offer while West Ham have put forward a new bid with better terms than last year’s second half of the season loan.

ESPN’s Rob Dawson confirms Rangnick and Lingard had a positive meeting and that the manager has supported the player in his desire to leave.

Lingard and Rangnick have spoken today and meeting was positive. Rangnick gave his blessing for him to go on loan. Wants to give him a chance of making England's World Cup squad. Newcastle still interested but also fresh contact with West Ham. Decision now with United's board. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) January 31, 2022

Rangnick has insisted that a club of United’s level shouldn’t have to convince their players to stay and so was clear about what he felt in regards to outgoings.

Lingard’s decision to leave was never going to be blocked by the German boss but it’s interesting to see what it means for the club’s squad numbers.

Anthony Martial‘s loan to Sevilla and Amad Diallo‘s loan to Rangers could see the Red Devils a little short on attacking options, especially if the Englishman chooses to leave.

Lingard enjoyed a successful time with West Ham in his last loan spell but it’s unclear whether the board will allow such a move again.

It was understood that the London club were considered a direct rival for the top four spots and so United weren’t comfortable with approving the deal.

Newcastle United are the more comfortable option but the Red Devils have played hardball so far.