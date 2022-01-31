Jesse Lingard to meet with Ralf Rangnick as Newcastle United push for deadline day loan move



Newcastle United are looking to secure a deadline day signing in Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard.

The club are currently fighting a relegation battle and have had a massive transfer window in their bid to secure survival and Premier League football next season.

Throughout the January transfer window, they have been trying to secure Lingard on loan but have failed to meet Man United’s demands.

According to 90min, Newcastle still remain hopeful that they can secure Lingard on deadline day.

The Englishman has agreed personal terms with The Magpies and will be hoping that the two clubs can find a solution so he the he can finish his contract elsewhere.

Despite the deal collapsing a few days ago, the clubs never lost contact with each other and a deal still could be struck before the deadline tonight.

The Red Devil’s were demanding a fee that required a £12m survival bonus which Newcastle didn’t agree with and was the cause of the original deal collapsing.

The club, currently struggling in the Premier League, would also have to pay a loan fee of £2.5m for the deal to go ahead.

However, the outlet says that United are still looking to move Lingard on before the closure of the transfer window.

They conclude by saying talks are more advanced than they ever have been and there is now real optimism that a move to St James Park is on the cards.

Meanwhile, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic, “Lingard will meet with interim manager Ralf Rangnick this morning and make one final push to join Newcastle United on a loan basis before the transfer window closes.

“The 29-year-old attacking midfielder spoke to interim manager Rangnick at the club’s Carrington training ground on Sunday and their dialogue continued into the evening,” he reports.

“Lingard wants the German coach to help push through his proposed move after the Manchester United board set terms for a deal that Newcastle deemed unacceptable.

“Newcastle are of the understanding there may be some flexibility on [the fees demanded by United], which has generated a dose of late optimism that it could still happen.”

At this moment in time, it is unclear if Rangnick will grant the player’s desire to leave even though he originally gave his blessing. The circumstances around Mason Greenwood‘s arrest may have changed the landscape.

The Express reports that the North East club will push for the signing of the 29-year-old until the very last minute of the transfer window.

Newcastle are also interested in Dean Henderson and it is possible that the club will also be looking to secure him throughout deadline day.

However, they can only land one player from United on a loan basis.

