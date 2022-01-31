Manchester United Women draw Manchester City in the next round of the FA Cup

Manchester United Women have drawn Manchester City in the next round of the FA Cup after beating Bridgwater United 2-0 yesterday.

The Reds claimed victory in the fourth round tie thanks to goals from Hayley Ladd and Ella Toone.

The draw that took place at 7.30pm via talkSPORT’s Women’s Football Weekly radio show, saw United matched up with their derby rivals once again.

Many fans on social media are questioning the integrity of the draw especially since it is never streamed or televised.

The match will be one of eight to take place the weekend commencing 27th February.

The FA Cup tie completes a definitive month for the Reds as they take on Chelsea away in the Conti-cup semi-finals, Arsenal away in the league, City away in the league and now City at home in the FA Cup.

United are currently on a run of seven wins in all competitions, scoring 20 goals and conceding none in that time.

United are looking ahead to their semi-final game against Chelsea on Wednesday. With reinforcements brought in during the January window it looks like it will be a busy month for Marc Skinner’s team, who will be hoping to maintain their recent run of form both in the league and in cup games.