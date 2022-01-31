Mason Greenwood: Nike end sponsorship deal with Manchester United striker



Nike have ended their relationship with Mason Greenwood.

The sporting brand released a statement: “We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation.”

The 20 year old was arrested yesterday on suspicion of sexual assault after disturbing images and audio were shared on Instagram by his girlfriend Harriet Robson.

Greenwood’s name has also been removed from all of United’s merchandise on their official website. At this moment it is the correct decision by the club, who have taken a stern stand against violence.

The club yesterday stated that until further investigation, the 20 year old will not be a part of the United squad.

An earlier report claimed that Greater Manchester Police had interviewed Greenwood, and images have been circulated of police cars outside his house.

The report read: “Detectives have been granted additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who is being held on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.”

“The suspect was arrested yesterday (Sunday 30 January) afternoon and remains in custody.”

“Enquiries are ongoing and the victim is being offered specialist support.”

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell also reported that United has refused to assist Greenwood legally and have asked him to arrange for his lawyer.