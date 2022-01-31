Mason Greenwood to be kept in custody by police following court ruling

Greater Manchester Police have been granted additional time to interview a man, understood to be Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood, following arrest.

Greenwood was arrested yesterday on suspicion of rape and assault following the publication on his girlfriend, Harriet Robson’s Instagram account of video, photos and audio suggesting that he had assaulted her.

By law, the police have 24 hours to interview a suspect before they either charge or release them from custody.

Should they require more time, they have to apply to the courts for special dispensation to hold the person for longer, which would appear to be what has happened in this case.

A statement issued by the force reads ‘”Detectives have been granted additional time to speak to a man in his 20s who is being held on suspicion of rape and assault of a woman.

‘The suspect was arrested yesterday (Sunday 30 January) afternoon and remains in custody.

‘Enquiries are ongoing and the victim is being offered specialist support.’

There is little doubt that this refers to the United player.

The club has already issued a statement saying that the 20-year-old would not take part in training or matches until further notice.

Sponsors Nike also have issued a statement sharing their concern about the situation

Meanwhile teammates such as David de Gea, Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford have all stopped following Greenwood on social media.