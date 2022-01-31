Home » Yves Bissouma: Manchester United interested in signing Brighton midfielder

Yves Bissouma: Manchester United interested in signing Brighton midfielder

by Raj Dholakia
written by Raj Dholakia


Manchester United are reportedly still interested in signing Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma.

According to French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, the Red Devils are one of the three clubs keen on buying the player this January- the other two being Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

Brighton are demanding a transfer fee of €45 million.

With the departure of Donny Van de Beek to Everton, United are left thin in the midfield department. Previous reports have already claimed Ralf Rangnick’s desire to buy a midfielder, hence a deal would make sense.

Bissouma is one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League and has established himself as a key member of Graham Potter’s side.

He is good on the ball and extremely press-resistant – a trait none of United’s midfielders possesses.

However, the main issue might be his behaviour off the pitch. In early October last year, he was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault in a nightclub in Brighton.

The details of the incident are unknown, and no further updates have been given. It is quite difficult to judge the situation surrounding the player at the moment.

After the incident with Mason Greenwood, Man United could be sceptical of buying a player involved in a similar case.

Moreover, The Times reported earlier today that United are unlikely to land any players today.

