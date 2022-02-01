Hannibal Mejbri to join first team squad after Tunisia’s AFCON elimination

Hannibal Mejbri will become a regular member of the Manchester United first team squad after he returns from international duty.

The 19-year old has been playing for Tunisia in the Africa Cup of Nations, but after they were eliminated by Burkina Faso in the quarter finals over the weekend, Hannibal is all set to return to Manchester.

The midfielder has made two appearances for Tunisia out in Cameroon but was an unused sub in their two knockout games.

The youngster has made just one competitive appearance for The Reds as he made an appearance on the last day of the 20/21 season against Wolves.

However, he has impressed for the under 23’s and Ralf Rangnick is keen to reward him with further training opportunities with the first-team.

Hannibal recently showed his dedication to the club as he was offered the chance to take a holiday in between returning from the Arab Cup and the AFCON but he chose to stay to try and catch the eye of Rangnick.

He will still play for the academy but will be available for selection in Rangnick’s squad.

Goal reported Hannibal could be set for a loan spell with a number of Championship sides interested in him, but United didn’t find any suitable foster homes for their starlet.

Manchester United have prided themselves on giving youngsters the opportunity to break into the first team with Red regulars such as Marcus Rashford and Scott McTominay all graduates of the academy.