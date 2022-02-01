Jude Bellingham mocks fan over prospect of joining Manchester United



Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham was seen mocking a fan’s question regarding a move to Manchester United.

Bellingham was asked if he would be open to joining United anytime soon to which he replied: “Don’t be silly.”

While this might be interpreted in many ways, United fans will be worried.

The 18 year old is said to be one of Ralf Rangnick’s main midfield targets, according to previous reports.

Moreover, the reluctance to buy a midfielder this January could point to a big signing this summer.

Bellingham has been a revelation at Dortmund. The youngster has caught the eye of many top clubs across Europe with his performances, especially in the Champions League.

In an earlier interview with The Athletic in 2020, Rangnick heaped praise on the Englishman:

“He’s an absolute top player; one of the best. I have rarely seen a 17-year-old playing at such a level. We scouted him for 18 months at RB. He’s simply extraordinary.”

United were extremely close to signing him before he decided to move to the German club for £25 million.

The 18 year old is a well-rounded midfielder and possesses all the qualities to succeed in the Premier League.

His physicality and unique ability to drive with the ball instantly makes him an asset.

United will face stiff competition from a host of clubs, including Liverpool, who are said to be strong admirers of Bellingham.